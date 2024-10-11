NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 64.4% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 2,642,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715,804. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.