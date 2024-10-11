Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

NDGPY stock remained flat at $8.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

