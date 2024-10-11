Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Up 88.6% in September

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

NPSCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 117,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,009. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.96%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

