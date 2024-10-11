NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.82. NN shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 51,698 shares traded.
NN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.93.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
