North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.

North American Palladium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

