NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

