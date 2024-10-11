NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,686,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 232.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.