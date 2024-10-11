NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 6,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

