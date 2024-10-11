Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

