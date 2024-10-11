Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.31.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.