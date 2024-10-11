Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 702,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

