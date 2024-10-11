Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Up 338.9% in September

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 338.9% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,975. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

About Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,240.63% and a negative net margin of 450.35%.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

