Nvest Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. 87,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

