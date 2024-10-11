Nvest Financial LLC Takes $303,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned 0.90% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 3,535.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 885,812 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.79. 6,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,877. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

