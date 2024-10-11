NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

