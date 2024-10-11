NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $277.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

NXPI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. 87,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

