NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $32.16.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

