O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,527. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

