O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,527. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
O3 Mining Company Profile
