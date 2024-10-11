Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $24.00. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

