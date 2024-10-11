OMG Network Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.98 million and $5.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

