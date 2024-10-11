ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 3.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

OKE stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.