OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

