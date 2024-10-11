Oppenheimer Raises Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $25.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

