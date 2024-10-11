OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) were down 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 440,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 310,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.59 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.71.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

