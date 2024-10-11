Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 152,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 442,698 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Orange
Orange Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
