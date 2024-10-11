Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 152,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 442,698 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.06.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

