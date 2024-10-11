OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.90. 132,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 556,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08.
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
