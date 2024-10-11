ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,318,000 after buying an additional 326,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,453,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 134,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,232. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

