ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $574.81. 267,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,072. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $575.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.