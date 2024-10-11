ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.84. 992,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,878. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.