ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,290. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

