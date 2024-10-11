Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Down 85.1% in September

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orgenesis Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 5,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

