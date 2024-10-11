Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.46% from the stock’s current price.

ORKA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

