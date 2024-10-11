Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OTTW traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

