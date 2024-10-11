Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $176.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

