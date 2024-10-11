Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS CALF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 769,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.