Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.81. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

