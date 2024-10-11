Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 379 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $151.92. 2,060,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,085. The company has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.