Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,859,000.

IWR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

