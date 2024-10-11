Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. 6,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The stock has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

