Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 567,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 77,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,787. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $168.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

