Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGME. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Get Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF alerts:

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.