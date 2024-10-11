Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $211,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

