PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells 6,246 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 901,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

