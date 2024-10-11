Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.39. 31,442,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 57,082,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

