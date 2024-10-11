PaLM AI (PALM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.20 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $174,787.98 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40332527 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $190,996.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

