Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 17,566.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
About Pan African Resources
