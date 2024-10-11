Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 17,566.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

