Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $631.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.