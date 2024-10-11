Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $631.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $639.87.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
