Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.77.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of C$95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.