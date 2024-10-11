Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,808 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO opened at $120.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

