Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

FIVE opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

