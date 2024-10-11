Patten Group Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.